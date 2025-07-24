Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton Talk About ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 and Possible ‘Beetlejuice 3’

Jenna Ortega is back, and in her first interview together with the master of all things weird, director Tim Burton, they’re bringing fans along for another delightfully dark ride on Wednesday Season 2. The two recently opened up about what they’re brewing in their cauldron: Season 2 of the hit Netflix goth series and, possibly, Beetlejuice 3.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the duo confirmed that the streaming platform renewed the series for a third season, and a possible spin-off is in early discussion.

Ortega revealed she auditioned for a Wednesday animated movie when she was 14 years old: “I actually did an audition for [a Wednesday animated movie] when I was 14, and I didn’t get it. I remember telling my mom, ‘That would be cool to be her, though,’” not knowing she will be playing the role later on in a live series.

Burton was all praises for the series star, “For Wednesday, you have to have it. I don’t mean that she’s dark. You need this weird internal strength and clarity because you can’t manufacture it. Jenna’s like a silent movie actor, and what I enjoy about her character is not so much the [dialogue] but the way she presents herself.”

Beetlejuice 3

The idea of having a third Beetlejuice film was also discussed. In an April interview with Deadline, Warner Bros Pictures co-chairman/CEO said that development for Beetlejuice 3 is starting “imminently,” which the director and the star both seem to deny. Burton said, “Really? Nobody told me. Maybe I’ve been replaced,” Ortega added, “Maybe I’ve been, too. Maybe [her character] Astrid dies and goes to heaven instead [of the films’ Netherworld]. They should just take Baby Beetlejuice on tour and send him to Hawaii.”

The director also added that he feels “very proprietary about everything I do, even if I don’t own the characters.” Ortega also said that she will not do a third film if Burton is not directing. “Oh, I would never. I also think anybody would be really wrong to get behind that project. Without him involved, what is it? It is what it is because of Tim. There’s no other film you can compare Beetlejuice to. So why would you do that? That would be a tad disrespectful.”