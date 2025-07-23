R&B Legend Babyface Adds Two More Las Vegas Shows in November

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Babyface performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Renowned singer, songwriter, and producer Babyface will return to the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas for two more shows on Nov. 14 and 15. Both shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. and continue Babyface's multi-night run, which was launched in the summer of 2024.

Embed Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/p/DMX1XnyIoTo/

Babyface is internationally acclaimed for his many accomplishments in the industry with 13 GRAMMY Awards; he has written and produced for immeasurable artists, including Whitney Houston, Madonna, and many others. He has been awarded the GRAMMY Award for Producer of the Year a record four times, three in a row from 1995 to 1997.

During his career lasting several decades, Babyface has released three multi-platinum solo albums in addition to producing over 125 Top 10 hits. He has played a major role in the sales of over 800 million records worldwide.

Babyface is also the co-founder of LaFace Records, which kick-started the careers of Usher, Toni Braxton, TLC, Outkast, and P!nk in R&B and Pop music. He surely continues to have a massive impact as a music industry artist and executive, yet across genres!

Fans can expect to hear signature Babyface hits, including “Whip Appeal,” “Every Time I Close My Eyes,” and “When Can I See You Again,” along with other classics he penned and produced for fellow artists.

Tickets for the Las Vegas shows are available via presale beginning with the code BABYFACE. General on-sale begins Friday, July 25, at 10 a.m. PT through AXS.com.