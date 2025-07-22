ContestsEvents
When You Don’t Recognize Those Charges On Your Account

We all have gone through this when looking over your bank statement and you don’t recognize a few odd charges on your account. The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought…

Mike O'Brian
We all have gone through this when looking over your bank statement and you don't recognize a few odd charges on your account. The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up the other morning because this is exactly what happened to Mike O'Brian.

Be honest, we've all looked at our accounts and wondered, "...what is this from?" Your first thought is that your card has been stolen and someone is using it. Oh sure...it starts out with a small purchase to see if they can get away with it. Then comes the big purchase, like $500 to $600!

When You Don't Recognize Charges On Your Account

Now there is an article we came across that might help you with this problem. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau listed some helpful tips if this happens to you. One being, notify your bank immediately...which makes sense right?

So, you call the bank, dispute the charges, they send you a new card and all is good again. But in this case, Mike was notified by the bank, looked up the place...even Googled it. Both charges were for $21.75. On the same day, the same amount...from the Ivy Grill.

At first glance, you start thinking, "...when was at the Ivy Grill?" In fact, I never even heard of the Ivy Grill! So, you Google it and up pops a place in London! Your first thought is here we go, a little charge before the big ones. So, you copy and paste what appears on the notice and there it is!

The Ivy Bar & Grill on Regatta Drive in Las Vegas. It all starts to come back to you. You start piecing together the date, the place, who you were with. You were there and you did make two charges of the same amount! Phewww!

But as you think about it, you never knew that was the name of the place. But that's not important is it. How many other places have you been to that don't go by the name on the sign outside the establishment?

Although Mike dodged a bullet, it seems that this kind of thing happens more and more to listeners. Just from the stories we got.

Take a couple of minutes, listen and see if you can't relate!

Mike O'Brian
