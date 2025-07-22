Las Vegas Kicks Off Construction on $200M Homeless Services Campus Despite Neighborhood Pushback

Multiethnic people in blue t-shirts, assembled outside to hand out food donations and help the homeless and hungry. Focus on volunteers serving free, freshly prepared meals to needy individuals.

On July 17, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Las Vegas for the Campus for Hope, a $200 million facility designed to address homelessness in Southern Nevada. Spanning 26 acres on land formerly used by Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services, the site will offer 900 beds and a wide range of services, including mental health care, job training, and substance abuse treatment.

The project, funded through a public-private partnership, is receiving $100 million from the Nevada Legislature and $100 million from area resort companies. All current services must be relocated according to the plans, with a late 2025 construction start, and it is hoped the facility will open by 2028.

Governor Joe Lombardo expressed strong support for the initiative: "We all should be absolutely excited for today," he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "This is the perfect partnership of what we're trying to accomplish in the state of Nevada." He also highlighted the challenges unhoused individuals face navigating fragmented services: "An individual who is dealing with homelessness has no idea where the borders are, has no idea where the city and the county meet, and where the resources are."

Lombardo emphasized the necessity of community collaboration: "Quite often, people depend on the government to fully provide the ability and the authority, and they want the money to go along with it," he said. "In this case, we didn't have the money and could only provide a portion of it."

Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager underlined the project's broader significance: "This project that brings us here today," he said, "has the potential to have the greatest and the longest-lasting impact of them all."