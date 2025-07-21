Win Tickets Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms

ContestsEvents
Get ready for a night of unforgettable live music! 96.3 KKLZ is giving you the chance to Win Tickets to Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms, with special guests Spin Doctors,…

Taya Williams
Blues Traveler Las Vegas
Red Rock Casino

Get ready for a night of unforgettable live music! 96.3 KKLZ is giving you the chance to Win Tickets to Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms, with special guests Spin Doctors, live at the beautiful Red Rock Resort Casino and Spa on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

Enjoy a perfect summer evening with the unmistakable sound of chart-topping '90s rock bands you know and love. From Blues Traveler’s soulful harmonica riffs to the melodic hooks of Gin Blossoms—and the infectious energy of Spin Doctors—this is the kind of show that brings back memories and makes new ones at the same time.

But that’s not all… every winner is automatically qualified for the ultimate grand prize: a staycation at Red Rock Resort! Imagine catching the show and then unwinding with a luxurious night at one of Las Vegas’ premier resort destinations. Dinner, entertainment, and a relaxing escape—all in one amazing night.

Here’s how to enter:

  • Listen to Win: Tune in to 96.3 KKLZ throughout the day and be ready to call 702-739-9636 when you hear the cue.

Prize includes:

  • Two tickets to Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms with Spin Doctors, live at Red Rock Resort Casino and Spa on August 14, 2025
  • A chance to win the exclusive Red Rock Resort Staycation Grand Prize

Whether you’re reliving the soundtrack of your younger years or simply love great live music in a stunning setting, this is a night you won’t want to miss.

Listen to Win and get ready for an evening of music, memories, and the chance to relax in style at Red Rock!

Gin Blossoms
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
