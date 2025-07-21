Glam, Power, and Legacy: Rae Radick Celebrates Legendary Women in Vegas Debut

She’s glam, she’s fierce, and she’s paying tribute to the women who rocked the world. Rae Radick, raised in Pennsylvania and a former NYC actress, is bringing her celebrated show Iconic Women of Music to Las Vegas for one unforgettable night. Now based in Nashville, Rae blends her acting background with powerhouse vocals to create a high-octane celebration of legendary female artists spanning five decades.

From Stevie Nicks and Whitney Houston to Madonna and Dolly Parton, Rae’s performance isn’t just a concert—it’s a dynamic mix of rock, pop, soul, and country wrapped in retro-glam flair and fierce stage presence. This one-woman extravaganza arrives on Wednesday, September 17th at Backstage Bar & Billiards on Fremont Street.