Comedian/Actor Billy Gardell: TV, Movies And Still Doing Standup

Comedian/Actor Billy Gardell was on his way out to Mesquite this past weekend, but had time enough to call into The Mike & Carla Morning Show. He talked about TV, movies and still doing standup comedy!

He was booked at the Casablanca and thought it was time to catch up with The M&C Morning Show. It had been awhile since we talked to the "Mike & Molly" star. He had also done another show with Chuck Lorre called "Bob Hearts Abishola". Even had time to do a movie since our last visit.

It was definitely time to catch up and Billy was the first one to say it felt good to get back to what he does best...standup comedy. Many fans of the two tv shows knew he was funny, but a lot of those fans didn't know that's where it all started!

On the stage with a mic! Getting back to he's roots, Billy talked about how some fans didn't realize that it was he's first career. And how shocked they were...commenting, "he's actually funny!" Truth be told, Billy is VERY funny!

Actor/Comedian Billy Gardell Talks TV, Movies & Comedy

But we did talk about each show, the great experiences he had. Even more important, how much he learned from each of the actors on "Mike & Molly", only to pass on to those on "Bob Hearts Abishola".

Billy also talked about a movie he was able to do...that has a Las Vegas base. A dramatic role, which gave him the opportunity to do something different.

Family life seems to be going well. Married, with one son, got to talk about life in SoCal. Originally from Pittsburgh, we talked to Billy how he keeps his son level headed and in check being a big time Hollywood star as a father!

Billy was quick to give us his philosophy and how he keeps the family grounded. He pointed to his Pittsburgh roots...and the fact that everyone is still a STEELER fan!