This Day in Rock History: July 19

July 19 and history come together to paint moments like when the Seneca Falls Convention began in 1848 or when the U.S. bombed the railway yards in Rome in 1943. Rock history also has some big headlines on this day throughout the years (although they might not be as big as other headlines). From becoming an official billionaire to dominating the charts, July 19 is important when it comes to rock music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Through the '80s and early '90s, rock artists consistently held their ground on the charts, even as the tides of popular music began to shift:

1984: Prince and Bruce Springsteen hold the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "When Doves Cry" took the No. 1 spot while "Dancing In The Dark" held the No. 2 spot.

Prince and Bruce Springsteen hold the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "When Doves Cry" took the No. 1 spot while "Dancing In The Dark" held the No. 2 spot. 1988: Similarly, hanging onto the top two spots on the chart, Richard Marx and Def Leppard took the top two spots in 1988. "Hold On To The Nights" was at No. 1, while "Pour Some Sugar On Me" moved up to the No. 2 spot this week.

Similarly, hanging onto the top two spots on the chart, Richard Marx and Def Leppard took the top two spots in 1988. "Hold On To The Nights" was at No. 1, while "Pour Some Sugar On Me" moved up to the No. 2 spot this week. 1992: On a music board that was being taken over by pop, hip-hop, and R&B, the Red Hot Chili Peppers were still making it in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Their single "Under The Bridge" moved to No. 8 on the chart after it had peaked at No. 2.

Cultural Milestones

Whether breaking boundaries during the Cold War or breaking the billionaire mark decades later, Bruce Springsteen has remained a cultural icon. His influence spans generations, proving that some legends only grow stronger with time:

1988: Bruce Springsteen made some major headlines as he performed in East Germany (still under communist rule). Over 300 thousand people showed up to the performance, which was aimed at helping ease the frustration of the restless audience.

Bruce Springsteen made some major headlines as he performed in East Germany (still under communist rule). Over 300 thousand people showed up to the performance, which was aimed at helping ease the frustration of the restless audience. 2024: 74-year-old rock star Bruce Springsteen had officially become a billionaire, according to Forbes. He had reached an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion by a conservative estimate, thanks to his decades-long music career.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Behind the scenes, the music world faced its share of breaking points. From the unraveling of iconic bands to lawsuits and revoked licenses, these moments exposed the struggles that often run parallel to fame and success:

1976: Deep Purple officially split after David Coverdale left, finally over the addiction and troubles that plagued the band. Tension, drugs, and alcohol addiction were running rampant in the band, and when Coverdale announced that he was leaving, he was told the band was already broken up.

Deep Purple officially split after David Coverdale left, finally over the addiction and troubles that plagued the band. Tension, drugs, and alcohol addiction were running rampant in the band, and when Coverdale announced that he was leaving, he was told the band was already broken up. 1995: George Nichopoulos, former doctor for Elvis Presley, lost his medical license for being too willing when it came to prescribing addictive drugs. Nichopoulos attributed this to people still being resentful of Presley's death, in which prescription drugs may have played a part.

George Nichopoulos, former doctor for Elvis Presley, lost his medical license for being too willing when it came to prescribing addictive drugs. Nichopoulos attributed this to people still being resentful of Presley's death, in which prescription drugs may have played a part. 2004: Members from Electric Prunes (Mark Tulin and James Lowe) filed separate lawsuits against their record label and music publisher, Damo Productions Inc. & Newcomer Music Publishing Co. Each lawsuit alleged that both companies failed to pay them royalties to the tune of $1 million.