Coldplay & The Dumbest Alleged Affair on The Internet

Let's get into it, because this topic has taken over the internet: A man and a woman were potentially outed for having an affair at a recent Coldplay show.



While we feel terrible for any spouse involved with these two maybe cheaters, we're going to make fun of them. Why? The sheer hubris of going to a very public event with your possible side piece!

First, Let's Take a Look at What Happened at the Coldplay Show

All over social media, a video went super viral that was captured during Coldplay's recent tour stops in Boston. The video is of a kiss cam segment where a man and a woman appeared on camera. The canoodling duo immediately freaked out, with the man dropping out of frame and the woman covering her face.



Singer Chris Martin then reacts by saying, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy."

Who Are These (Alleged) Cheaters?

Not long after the video started making the rounds, the man and woman were identified as the CEO and "Chief People Officer" of a data company. They were ID'd so quickly that even X's AI chatbot Grok had quite the response to the video.



Grok said, "This video from a Coldplay concert in Boston shows Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot on the jumbotron during a kiss cam segment, appearing intimate and cozy. Sources confirm their roles; speculation arises of an affair, as both are reportedly married, raising HR conflict concerns at the data firm. Awkward board meeting ahead?"

Well, Now What?