Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: July 18-July 20

Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: July 18-July 20

Jennifer Eggleston
Las Vegas is turning up the heat this July with a lineup of parties, festivals, and live entertainment. From the Silver State Summer Brewfest to the Las Vegas Party and Pool Party Passes, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate summer. Other unforgettable things to do in Las Vegas this weekend include “Lady Gaga: The MAYHEM Ball,” baseball at Las Vegas Ballpark, and Anime Night Mart at AREA15.

Silver State Summer Brewfest

  • What: A day of craft beer, games, and live music
  • When: Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Where: Tuscany Suites & Casino, 255 E. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas
  • Cost: $23.18

The Silver State Summer Brewfest takes place at the renovated Tuscany Suites & Casino inside the Florentine Ballroom. Guests can enjoy over 100 craft brews, yard games, food, and live music from 90ʼs Station. The event is partnered with The Animal Foundation, with a portion of proceeds supporting the organization. Designated drivers receive free admission and complimentary water.

Las Vegas Party Pass

  • What: The ultimate party experience with unlimited entry to 20 parties across eight clubs
  • When: Thursday, July 17 through Sunday, July 20, 2025 (additional dates available)
  • Where: Various locations across Las Vegas
  • Cost: Tickets start at $99

The Las Vegas Party Pass offers multiday access to top clubs and dayclubs along the Strip, including Hakkasan, OMNIA, TAO, Marquee, JEWEL, and Palm Tree Beach Club. With one wristband, guests can enjoy entry to dozens of events and performances from top DJs at eight premier venues. This pass is designed to make club hopping easy and affordable, allowing partygoers to create their lineup of day and night events across a full weekend.

Las Vegas Pool Party Pass

  • What: A high-energy way to enjoy the city's top pool parties
  • When: Saturday, July 19, 2025 (additional dates available)
  • Where: Various pools in Las Vegas (pass will be for one specific location)
  • Cost: $33.84

The Las Vegas Pool Party Pass offers guaranteed entry to one top-tier pool party at a venue chosen from a curated list, which includes Encore Beach Club, Daylight Beach Club, Go Pool, Moorea Beach Club, or LIV Beach. This high-energy experience is ideal for soaking up the sun, savoring cocktails, and dancing to world-class DJs. Guests receive venue details in advance and must adhere to upscale swimwear guidelines. Entry is limited to those 21 years or older with a valid ID, and all attendees are subject to a bag check. The surprise venue adds excitement to this summer celebration.

Other Events

Las Vegas heats up with an unforgettable weekend of entertainment, featuring epic concerts, thrilling sports, and immersive cultural experiences:

  • Lady Gaga: The MAYHEM Ball”: Wednesday, July 16, Friday, July 18, and Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7) at T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
  • Las Vegas Aviators vs. Round Rock Express: Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19, 2025, at 7:05 p.m., and Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 6:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark, 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas
  • Anime Night Mart Las Vegas: Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. at AREA15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
