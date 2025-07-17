RTC Launches Three Major Transportation Projects in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS – JULY 8: A Double-deck bus built by London’s Alexander Dennis Ltd. is parked along a wall at the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s bus yard July 8, 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The RTC had planned a big event to unveil the new buses to the media on July 7, but canceled the day’s festivities as they felt it was inappropriate to hold a celebratory event after bombings on London’s subway and a double deck bus killed at least 50 people and injured hundreds the same morning. Fifty of the new buses, each of which can transport 120 passengers, are scheduled to go into service in October exclusively serving the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) has announced a summer initiative asking residents to provide feedback on three significant regional projects that enhance safety, accessibility, and long-range planning. Therefore, individuals will play an important role in determining the future of Southern Nevada. Participants who complete the No Ticket Left Behind survey will earn the incentive of tickets to either the Las Vegas Raiders or the Vegas Golden Knights games.

Among the projects is Safe Streets for All, a data-driven plan aimed at reducing traffic fatalities in Southern Nevada, which currently averages 226 lives lost each year.The initiative emphasizes working with the community to find solutions to improve roadway safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

An additional emphasis is the Charleston Alternatives Analysis, which focuses on the 17-mile Charleston Avenue corridor. Improvements to the Charleston Avenue corridor, to make it safe and efficient for all users (pedestrians, bus riders, cyclists, and drivers), will be evaluated in terms of mobility options and design options.

The third project, the Southern Nevada Strong 2050 Regional Plan, centers on long-range development goals. These include expanding affordable housing choices, attracting higher-wage jobs, and enhancing regional transportation systems. The plan builds on previous regional planning efforts and incorporates public input to address evolving economic and social needs.

The RTC encourages residents across all communities to provide input and help shape the future of Southern Nevada's transportation and development landscape.