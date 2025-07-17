Clark County Offers $10,000 Grants to Northeast Las Vegas Small Businesses

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
Clark County has launched a new $500,000 grant program to support microbusinesses in northeast Las Vegas, which are still recovering from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Announced by Commissioner William McCurdy, the initiative offers up to $10,000 in non-repayable funding for qualifying businesses.

Applications are now open and being processed through both the Latin Chamber of Commerce and the Urban Chamber of Commerce. The program is available on a first-come, first-served basis, prompting Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber, to urge eligible businesses to apply without delay.

To qualify, businesses must have no more than 20 full-time employees and must have been operating for at least six months. The grants are meant to provide immediate relief and assuage financial pressures on business owners trying to stabilize their businesses as they deal with inflation, labor shortages, and fewer customers walking through their doors.

“Small businesses are so important to the overall economy, and so even after COVID, we know that some small businesses still struggle,” said Shani Colman, director of community and economic development for the Clark County Office of Community and Economic Development.

Among those applying early was Leticia Mitchell, owner of Letty's Café, who emphasized the urgent need for assistance. “I was ready to hit send right when it opened at 10 a.m. We need it, we definitely need it to help ourselves get back up there,” Mitchell said. She pointed to ongoing challenges in the hospitality industry and said the funding could be essential to her business's survival.

The initiative reflects a broader commitment by Clark County to strengthen the region's small business community, particularly those in underserved neighborhoods still reeling from the lasting effects of the pandemic.

