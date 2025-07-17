Celine Dion’s Son Makes It To Final 371 Players In WSOP Main Event, Eyes $10M Prize

LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Singer Celine Dion, holding her son Nelson Angelil, her husband and manager Rene Angelil, holding their son Eddy Angelil, and their son Rene-Charles Angelil are greeted as they arrive at Caesars Palace February 16, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Celine Dion will begin rehearsals for her new show set to debut March 15 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Rene-Charles Angélil, son of Celine Dion and the late René Angélil, has advanced to Day 5 of the 2025 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event, which has drawn over 9,735 entries, making it the third-largest field in tournament history. With fewer than 300 players remaining, the stakes are rising as competitors eye the $10 million first-place prize from a total prize pool exceeding $90 million.

Angélil, holding 3,165,000 chips, is still in contention as the tournament moves closer to its July 16 final table at the Horseshoe and Paris Las Vegas. Sebastian Schulze currently leads with 12,745,000 chips.

"I've never gotten this deep before so I didn't realize how it's slow and very quick at the same time," Angélil said. "It's what, Day 5 now? It doesn't feel that way. It feels like everything's happening so fast yet so slow. It's starting to feel real with only what 300 something players left in the field. It's really exciting."

Poker is a deeply personal pursuit for Angélil, who began playing the game at home as a child. "So we would have some friends over and we'd have like a little sit-and-go tournament or stuff. My dad and I would play heads up at night. It was a lot of fun. You know, we'd all put in 20 bucks and the winner took all," he recalled. His father often played high-stakes games in Las Vegas while Dion performed nearby.

Ty Stewart, CEO of the WSOP, reflected on the momentum of this year's tournament. "It's been another historic summer at the WSOP with total participation on record pace. Customers have really responded to the WSOP's move to The Strip, and I think this number shows we remain a strong summer headliner."