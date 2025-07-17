American Express Plans New Fast-Service ‘Sidecar’ Lounge at Las Vegas Airport

American Express has announced the forthcoming opening of a new airport lounge, "Sidecar by The Centurion Lounge," planned for 2026 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, which will adopt the speakeasy model. The Sidecar marks the second Centurion Lounge at LAS, as Vegas is known for its lounges, and it is situated at the airport that had the first Centurion Lounge, which opened in Las Vegas in 2013. Rather than providing a full-service experience, the Sidecar is designed for travelers taking shorter layovers, predicated on lounge access 90 minutes before flight time.

Unlike traditional airport lounges that typically allow entry up to three hours before departure, Sidecar aims to serve the growing number of travelers who spend less than an hour relaxing before boarding. With a focus on speed and sophistication, the lounge will feature curated small plates, craft cocktails, and a streamlined atmosphere to enhance the travel experience.

The concept is a response to changing traveler behaviors and needs, according to Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel. She observed that many lounge customers today prefer short visits, so developing the space to fit their routines is crucial.

The Sidecar space will be in addition to the existing Centurion Lounge at LAS, which will continue to be important for travelers looking for more extended pre-flight downtime. Together, the lounges offer American Express Platinum, Centurion, and other eligible card members more flexibility and choice based on the length of their airport stay.

"Many of our visitors spend less than an hour in our Lounges, and we've created Sidecar specifically for them," Audrey Hendley, president of American Express Travel, said in a news release. "The first Centurion Lounge opened in Las Vegas in 2013, so it's fitting that we're launching this new lounge concept at LAS as we continue to innovate to meet our Card Members' needs."