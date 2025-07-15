When the Waters Rose, So Did They: Shade Tree’s Unshakable Mission

Almost two years ago, Las Vegas was stunned when 26-year-old Tabitha Tozzi was murdered by a man she was trying to leave. The city echoed sadness after her passing, with many people bewildered at this act of horrific violence. A few months ago, authorities captured Tozzi's killer in Mexico, finally bringing some justice to her case. Tragically, he is also accused of murdering another woman just months after killing Tozzi. And recently, in California, fitness influencer Gloria Zamora was killed by her ex-husband shortly after sharing her story about leaving her marriage on a podcast.

These devastating tragedies underscore a painful truth: the most dangerous time in an abusive relationship is often when a survivor tries to leave.

That’s where The Shade Tree comes in. Serving Southern Nevada, it’s more than just a shelter—it’s a place of refuge, healing, and second chances for women and children escaping domestic violence, human trafficking, and homelessness. What sets The Shade Tree apart is that many of its staff and administrators are survivors themselves. They understand the trauma firsthand and are uniquely equipped to help others navigate the path to safety and recovery.

This summer, The Shade Tree faced a crisis of its own. A series of water-related incidents caused devastating damage to its 25-year-old main facility. On December 4, 2024, an initial water incident triggered emergency repairs. Just two weeks later, a second and more severe event on December 18 severely damaged the first floor, including the laundry facilities, day room, restrooms, and staff offices. Then in early January 2025, the building’s dewatering system failed—leading to near-total loss of plumbing, significant structural damage across the first and second floors, and widespread impacts to shelter operations.

Still, services never stopped. The Shade Tree’s dedicated staff and contractors worked tirelessly to maintain water and air quality, provide uninterrupted care, and ensure safety for residents and team members—despite operating in temporary and limited spaces.

Now, through their Rise and Restore campaign, The Shade Tree is asking for the community’s help to rebuild.

This week, we chatted with Linda Perez, CEO of The Shade Tree, to talk about the organization's current happenings and how we can support them as a community.