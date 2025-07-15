No, You Can’t Bet on UNO in Vegas, Here’s What’s Actually Happening

UNO: the game that either bonds friendships or brutally ends them. Now imagine adding money to that chaos.

Rumors started swirling across social media claiming that “UNO gaming tables” were coming to Las Vegas casinos. Naturally, people were both excited and confused.

But the team at UNO has officially shut down the speculation on their Instagram page:

"Hey Uno Fans, A rumor has come to our attention that there will be UNO tables on the casino floors in Las Vegas. Sounds wild, huh? We hate to be the bearers of bad news ut the casino floord isn't ready for us yet. We've been told that while they do have tight security, it's not robust enought for UNO at this time. This isn't a Reverse card. While we get this sorted out, the UNO Social Club is rolling out to the bars in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta and Austin this August. Stay wild, The UNO Team."

So where did the confusion come from? Probably the buzz around the UNO Social Club experience launching at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Yes, there will be game tables and a personal UNO host—but no gambling involved. It's more of a high-energy, immersive social space where fans can come together, play different UNO games, and compete for bragging rights—not cash. The resort had also teamed up with the iconic UNO brand to host a contest that allowed a winner and a guest to enjoy the "UNO suite" at the Palms Casino Resort.

According to the resort's press release, this suite will be "drenched in the brand’s iconic red, yellow, blue, and green colors, packed with UNO-themed features, including a private bowling alley and game-inspired décor."

“We created UNO Social Clubs to reimagine what game night can be—bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition,” said Ray Adler, Vice President and Global Head of Games at Mattel said in a release. “The UNO Social Club in Las Vegas is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see how these new experiences inspire players to show up, play hard, and make unforgettable memories.”

There will be more UNO Social Clubs coming to other cities, as the statement that debunked the gaming rumors said. More games will be included in these social clubs, which include: UNO Golf™, UNO Teams™ and UNO Show 'em No Mercy™.