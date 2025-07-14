Clearly we don't listen to the lyrics of songs like we used to. But this morning, and maybe we were the last to know, but found out the real story behind the "Pina Colada" song on The Mike & Carla Morning Show!

The official title of the song is "Escape (The Pina Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes. Released in 1979, the song became an instant hit and went to #1 on the Billboard 100. Fans of the song quickly dissecting the lyrics thinking the guy was the cheater in the song.

Ah, The Real Meaning Behind The Song

Well, as it turns, he was just thinking about cheating! As we find out like some 45 years later, his wife was setting him up! Who knew? Okay, maybe everyone except us on The M&C Morning Show? And for the record, our Executive Producer Morty, had no idea what the song was about at all!!!

Talk about assuming! So, as one listener explains to us, the wife noticed the romance slipping away in their marriage. She had to figure out a way to get it back. So, she devised a plan after noticing her husband was always looking in the personal ads.

Now, if you don't know what they are...or were, Google it! Nonetheless, the wife thought she would use this to her advantage. Writing her own ad, describing her likes and what she was looking for in a man, she posted the ad.

Sure enough, the man saw the ad, took the bait and guess what? Low and behold, when he went to meet his mystery date, it was he's wife! OMG!