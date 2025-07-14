ContestsEvents
The Real Story Behind The Pina Colada Song

Clearly we don’t listen to the lyrics of songs like we used to. But this morning, and maybe we were the last to know, but found out the real story…

Mike O'Brian
Wife finds out that her husband might be cheating...according to the song lyrics.

Couple relations, man woman offended each other. Wife crying turning away sitting on couch, husband talking with her. Relationships crisis, marital discord, family quarrel, offended spouses concept.

 Dima Berlin via Getty Images

Clearly we don't listen to the lyrics of songs like we used to. But this morning, and maybe we were the last to know, but found out the real story behind the "Pina Colada" song on The Mike & Carla Morning Show!

The official title of the song is "Escape (The Pina Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes. Released in 1979, the song became an instant hit and went to #1 on the Billboard 100. Fans of the song quickly dissecting the lyrics thinking the guy was the cheater in the song.

Ah, The Real Meaning Behind The Song

Well, as it turns, he was just thinking about cheating! As we find out like some 45 years later, his wife was setting him up! Who knew? Okay, maybe everyone except us on The M&C Morning Show? And for the record, our Executive Producer Morty, had no idea what the song was about at all!!!

Talk about assuming! So, as one listener explains to us, the wife noticed the romance slipping away in their marriage. She had to figure out a way to get it back. So, she devised a plan after noticing her husband was always looking in the personal ads.

Now, if you don't know what they are...or were, Google it! Nonetheless, the wife thought she would use this to her advantage. Writing her own ad, describing her likes and what she was looking for in a man, she posted the ad.

Sure enough, the man saw the ad, took the bait and guess what? Low and behold, when he went to meet his mystery date, it was he's wife! OMG!

But the real story is how this all came together for the wife. And it's all right there in the song if you listen to the lyrics! Take a couple of minutes, listen to the segment and see if you knew all along...and enjoy!

Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
