Win Tickets to I Want My 80’s Tour

Get ready to relive the soundtrack of your youth with a night of unforgettable music from the artists who defined a generation. 96.3 KKLZ is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to the I Want My 80’s Tour, featuring Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young — live at Lee’s Family Forum on Saturday, August 10, 2025.

Whether you first heard “Jessie’s Girl” on your bedroom radio or danced to “Dance Hall Days” at your high school prom, this is your chance to see the icons of the ’80s take the stage for one epic night. Sing along to the songs that shaped your memories and celebrate with fellow fans who remember when music was all about heart, hooks, and big choruses.

Here’s how to enter:

Listen to Win on-air by calling 702-739-9636 when you hear the cue to call.

on-air by calling when you hear the cue to call. Or, enter online by filling out the form below and clicking “Submit.”

Each winner receives:

Two tickets to the I Want My 80’s Tour at Lee’s Family Forum

to the I Want My 80’s Tour at Lee’s Family Forum A chance to experience Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung, and Paul Young live in concert

An evening filled with energy, nostalgia, and timeless hits

Plus, when you win with The Mike & Carla Morning Show, you get the chance to upgrade your tickets to 5th row, 4th row, 3rd row, 2nd, or even 1st row!

Whether you’re reconnecting with your favorite songs or introducing a new generation to the music that moved you, this concert is your chance to enjoy an electric night out with the artists who defined the decade.

Don’t miss your chance to win!

