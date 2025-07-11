ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Free Slurpees For 7- Eleven Day — Oh Thank Heaven

Las Vegas, today is National 7-Eleven Day. And once again the chain is offering FREE SLURPEES. Free Slurpees For 7-11 Day Most of America is in a wretched heat wave,…

Carla Rea
Free Slurpees For 7- Eleven Day -- Oh Thank Heaven

Free Slurpees For 7- Eleven Day — Oh Thank Heaven

Eric Thayer via Getty Images

Las Vegas, today is National 7-Eleven Day. And once again the chain is offering FREE SLURPEES.

Free Slurpees For 7-11 Day

Most of America is in a wretched heat wave, and battleing some hot summer weather today. So it's a perfect day day for a Slurpee.

Today is National 7-Eleven Day, since it's 7 -11. To celebrate, 7-Eleven once again is serving up free small Slurpees. They have been doing it since 2002.

Rewards members can also sign up to get another free Slurpee between tomorrow and July 31st. So you can stay cool through the end of the month.

The free Slurpees are also available at Speedway stores, which 7-Eleven also owns now. (They also have the deal at Stripes stores in Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.)

A Few Slurpee Facts

To celebrate 7 - Eleven day, here are a few "Slurpee Facts" to share:

1. This year's Slurpee Day marks the 98th anniversary of 7-Eleven. The first store opened in 1927. It was called the Southland Ice Company. The name was then changed to Tote'm Stores, and then to 7-Eleven in 1946, to promote the new expanded hours:  7:00 A.M. to 11:00 P.M. Get it?

2. The Slurpee was invented by accident in 1958, when a soda fountain at a Dairy Queen store stopped working, and the owner, Omar Knedlik, stashed some soda in a freezer, so he could sell them partially frozen. YUM!!

His customers loved it. And that led him to starting The ICEE Company, which would be the first distributor of what would later become the Slurpee.

3. The Slurpee came to 7-Eleven in 1965, when they began a licensing deal with The ICEE Company.  As part of the terms, they were allowed to give it an original name, which would be sold at 7-Eleven exclusively.

4. There have been over 300 Slurpee flavors. The most popular ones in the United States are Coca-Cola and Wild Cherry.

5. In 1970, 7-Eleven released a vinyl record with two tracks written just for the Slurpee. The first, "Dance the Slurp", is a catchy tune that was later sampled by DJ Shadow and Cut Chemist for their 1999 album "Brainfreeze".

6. There's no difference between Slurpees and Icees. They're both made by the Icee Company, 7-Eleven just has a licensing deal to call them Slurpees.

Oh thank heaven for 7-eleven, and FREE SLURPEES!

7-117-ElevenFree Slurpee DaySlurpee Day
Carla ReaWriter
Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.
Related Stories
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their Men's Singles final match
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 11
The Fourth of July holiday is in the books, and now, it's time to set our sights on exciting fall travel ideas.
Human InterestThe Top Fall Vacation Destination in NevadaAnne Erickson
Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus applaudes during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and Valencia at Allianz Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 10
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect