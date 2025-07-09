What Do I Do: A Dog Keeps Peeing In My Yard

We're sure we aren't the only ones with this problem, but what do you do? A woman keeps walking her dog and it's always stopping to pee in someone else's yard! Getting even more specific, it's Mike O'Brian's yard from The Mike & Carla Morning Show!

Needless to say, Mike takes pride in his area. So, there's a street sign on the corner of his property. He took away some of the grass, planted some flowers around it and surrounded it with bricks. It looks nice.

But, each morning for the past couple of days, Mike has noticed on his ring camera a woman walking her dog. And it never fails that it stops at the corner of his property to pee on his flowers.

So, this morning, Mike put up a hand written sign, "Please don't allow your dog to pee on our flowers!"

How To Keep A Dog From Peeing On Your Yard

Mike did a little research and found out that Angry Orange put out an article a while ago details the "Top 5 Smells Dogs Hate To Pee On." Citrus, Vinegar, Chili all listed. Hey, anything to protect the flowers right?

Low and behold, Mike came into work and turned on the ring camera that was pointed at the area on his property...and waited. Well, as time went on, no sign of the woman or the dog. Oh sure, make the sign, put it out there and NOTHING!

Clearly others have dealt with this same problem as well. As soon as it was brought up on the show, listeners started texting in and calling in with suggestions. How to keep the dog from peeing on the flowers.

A few listeners mentioned black pepper. A dog gets a whiff of that up it's nose and it's gone! Others had mentioned hot sauce as well...that would do the trick.

There were a few that mentioned posting a sign to beware: harmful chemicals! Not sure we want to go that far. We were all hoping that the woman would see the sign and make a note it it.