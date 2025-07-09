Las Vegas Celebrates: National Hot Dog Month

Whether you know it or not, July is National Hot Dog Month and it's time to celebrate! But can we celebrate all year? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out when Bob Remmington, from The Steamie Weenie, stopped by!

When it comes to hot dogs, this is the guy that The M&C Morning Show call on. So, what better time to have Bob stop by with some of his "steamie" weenies. Come to find out not only is July National Hot Dog Month, but 'tis the season to celebrate.

Bob told us that "Hot Dog" season is actually Memorial Day through Labor Day. And in that time, we will down 7 billion weenies! You read that right, 7 billion! If you really do the math, that's about 818 dogs a second.

Celebrating National Hot Dog Month

Of course, we hear a lot about the amazing Chicago Dog...but how does it fair in Las Vegas? Come to find out, that's what Southern Nevada craves! They want that weenie dragged through the garden, as they would say, even in Las Vegas!

Bob actually talked about not having it on the menu when they first opened up. But more and more customers were asking for it, so they caved and put it on the menu. To give you an idea of how popular it is, three to one! WOW!

If you don't know what's on the Chicago style dog, Bob runs through all the ingredients. And it is basically "dragged through the garden!"

For Mike O'Brian, from the Chicago area, he favors the "naked" dog. And it is what it is...nothing on it! Carla Rea will add a little mustard...and Morty, well, he's a fan of anything on it.

However, when it came to condiments, we asked Bob about the rule on putting ketchup on your weenie. You know in some cities it's actually against the law! (JK).

But Bob did mentioned a condiment that some people ask for that we all found a little odd...except for Morty of course!