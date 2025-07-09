ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Celebrates: National Hot Dog Month

Mike O'Brian
Hot Dogs being served up with mustard and chili.

Delicious chili hot dogs with cheddar cheese and diced onions next to hot dogs grilling on a flaming hot barbecue

 Ben6 via Getty images

Whether you know it or not, July is National Hot Dog Month and it's time to celebrate! But can we celebrate all year? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out when Bob Remmington, from The Steamie Weenie, stopped by!

When it comes to hot dogs, this is the guy that The M&C Morning Show call on. So, what better time to have Bob stop by with some of his "steamie" weenies. Come to find out not only is July National Hot Dog Month, but 'tis the season to celebrate.

Bob told us that "Hot Dog" season is actually Memorial Day through Labor Day. And in that time, we will down 7 billion weenies! You read that right, 7 billion! If you really do the math, that's about 818 dogs a second.

Celebrating National Hot Dog Month

Of course, we hear a lot about the amazing Chicago Dog...but how does it fair in Las Vegas? Come to find out, that's what Southern Nevada craves! They want that weenie dragged through the garden, as they would say, even in Las Vegas!

Bob actually talked about not having it on the menu when they first opened up. But more and more customers were asking for it, so they caved and put it on the menu. To give you an idea of how popular it is, three to one! WOW!

If you don't know what's on the Chicago style dog, Bob runs through all the ingredients. And it is basically "dragged through the garden!"

For Mike O'Brian, from the Chicago area, he favors the "naked" dog. And it is what it is...nothing on it! Carla Rea will add a little mustard...and Morty, well, he's a fan of anything on it.

However, when it came to condiments, we asked Bob about the rule on putting ketchup on your weenie. You know in some cities it's actually against the law! (JK).

But Bob did mentioned a condiment that some people ask for that we all found a little odd...except for Morty of course!

All in all, it was a great visit and an awesome way to celebrate National Hot Dog Month on The M&C Morning Show!

Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
