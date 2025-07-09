Group Therapy: Is It Okay To Marry For Money

Well, here we go...group therapy session the other morning and a woman wants to know if she should feel guilty marrying for money? The Mike & Carla Morning Show was looking for a little advice on this topic. Have you done it? Do you know people who have? Did the marriage last?

All these questions, plus others popped up during this segment. Not to mention a few others. The woman that emailed the show said that a few of her friends thought it was wrong. In fact, most of them said that they would not even be attending the wedding.

The woman did explain that she "likes" the guy and they get along very well. They have fun, and seem to be best friends. She's 32, he's 54. So, the guy has money, do you always have to marry for "love"?

Is It Okay To Marry For Money?

Well, the phone and text lines started blowing up. Surprising, a lot of the comments were positive and supported the young lady. Hey, if it's out in the open and you both know why you are tying the knot, then so be it!

On the flipside, Mike O'Brian sited the series "Sirens", starring Kevin Bacon and Julianne Moore. It seemed that Moore's character married for the same reason...CASH! However, in the end, Mike noted that when Kevin Bacon's character wanted to move on, he said "...I have to let you go!"

He didn't say, "I want a divorce", which made it seem even more like a business relationship. With all that said, Mike advised the woman to be prepared if it doesn't go well.

Carla Rea even said, why not! If both understand this is the deal, then do it. Who cares if your friends are a no show for the wedding? Isn't that money saved on the reception?