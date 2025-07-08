Win Tickets to Super Summer Theatre

Experience “The Spongebob Musical” Under the Stars at Spring Mountain Ranch!

Looking for a memorable way to enjoy a warm summer evening with the family? Here’s your chance to win a Family Four Pack of Tickets to Super Summer Theatre’s production of The Spongebob Musical, live at the beautiful Spring Mountain Ranch State Park during select dates, July 9 – July 19.

Set against the stunning Red Rock backdrop, Super Summer Theatre invites you to bring your lawn chairs, pack a picnic, and enjoy a night of music, laughter, and entertainment under the stars. Whether you’re already a SpongeBob fan or just looking for a fun, uplifting performance to enjoy with loved ones, this show brings it all! Catchy tunes, colorful characters, and a message of optimism and friendship that resonates across generations.

Here’s what you could win:

A Family Four Pack of tickets to The Spongebob Musical at Super Summer Theatre

of tickets to The Spongebob Musical at A stunning open-air theatre experience at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park

How to enter:

It’s simple! Just fill out your information in the form below and click “Submit” for your chance to win.

Whether you’ve seen SST shows before or this would be your first, don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a beloved Las Vegas tradition that’s been bringing the community together since 1976.

Register To Win Below.

Don't wait—entries are open for a limited time, and this is a summer event you don’t want to miss!