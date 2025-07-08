ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

TSA Changes: You Can Leave Your Shoes On At Security

Over 20 years, and it’s now the end of an era at airports. You Can Now Leave Your Shoes On At TSA Checkpoint If you could change one thing about…

Carla Rea
TSA Changes: You Can Leave Your Shoes On At Security

TSA Changes: Leave Your Shoes On

David McNew via Getty Images

Over 20 years, and it's now the end of an era at airports.

You Can Now Leave Your Shoes On At TSA Checkpoint

If you could change one thing about going through the TSA security checkpoint at the airport, what would it be? Remember, I said ONE thing, so you can't say "everything."

Big news this week, as the Transportation Security Administration is now allowing all passengers to keep their shoes on while passing through airport checkpoints. The change was quietly made on the DL, on Monday.

The TSA says they are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience, and their already strong security. Any other updates to any of their security process will be issued through official channels.

So for now, TSA agents still might scold you for removing - or not removing - your shoes. Yes, the change is here, but it sounds like it hasn't been made at all airports yet, because plenty of people on social media say they were still told to remove their shoes yesterday. And I'm sure in the times we are living in, everyone was perfectly pleasant about it...

Over Twenty Years Ago We Began Walking In Socks At Airports

Believe it or not, it's been 20 (plus) years since we were first forced to remove our shoes. The shoe rule came about, because of a man named Richard Reid. Now a.k.a. the "shoe bomber." He unsuccessfully tried to detonate an explosive hidden in his shoe on a flight from Paris to Miami in late 2001 - three months after 9/11.

After that, all bets were off when it came to airport security. Shoes off in security, no nail clippers, no shampoo, no water, no live turkeys - nothing!

I do hope that one day the TSA revisits the liquid rule. So we don't have to pay $8 for a bottle of water. I can't help but think there might be some collusion going on. But I'm sure it's just me.

One last note: You probably will be asked to remove your shoes if you're flagged for extra screening, including if you don't have a Real ID. Get that! Or it's going to continue to take you much longer at the airport.

Leave your shoes on, and safe travels!

AirportShoesTSA
Carla ReaWriter
Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.
Related Stories
Gen Zs are ‘Crashing Out,’ Experts Say It Shouldn’t Be a ‘Coping Mechanism’
96.3 KKLZGen Zs are ‘Crashing Out,’ Experts Say It Shouldn’t Be a ‘Coping Mechanism’
U.S. President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, Olympic gold medal gymnast and mental health advocate, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 8
Amazon...delivery guy with a package under his arm.
Human InterestAmazon Prime: What Is In Your CartMike O'Brian
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect