TSA Changes: You Can Leave Your Shoes On At Security

Over 20 years, and it's now the end of an era at airports.

You Can Now Leave Your Shoes On At TSA Checkpoint

If you could change one thing about going through the TSA security checkpoint at the airport, what would it be? Remember, I said ONE thing, so you can't say "everything."

Big news this week, as the Transportation Security Administration is now allowing all passengers to keep their shoes on while passing through airport checkpoints. The change was quietly made on the DL, on Monday.

The TSA says they are always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience, and their already strong security. Any other updates to any of their security process will be issued through official channels.

So for now, TSA agents still might scold you for removing - or not removing - your shoes. Yes, the change is here, but it sounds like it hasn't been made at all airports yet, because plenty of people on social media say they were still told to remove their shoes yesterday. And I'm sure in the times we are living in, everyone was perfectly pleasant about it...

Over Twenty Years Ago We Began Walking In Socks At Airports

Believe it or not, it's been 20 (plus) years since we were first forced to remove our shoes. The shoe rule came about, because of a man named Richard Reid. Now a.k.a. the "shoe bomber." He unsuccessfully tried to detonate an explosive hidden in his shoe on a flight from Paris to Miami in late 2001 - three months after 9/11.

After that, all bets were off when it came to airport security. Shoes off in security, no nail clippers, no shampoo, no water, no live turkeys - nothing!

I do hope that one day the TSA revisits the liquid rule. So we don't have to pay $8 for a bottle of water. I can't help but think there might be some collusion going on. But I'm sure it's just me.

One last note: You probably will be asked to remove your shoes if you're flagged for extra screening, including if you don't have a Real ID. Get that! Or it's going to continue to take you much longer at the airport.