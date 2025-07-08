Side Hustle: Woman Will Car Sit For You

You gotta have one right? Check this out, a woman in New York has a side hustle and will "car" sit for you for a nominal hourly fee. Considering it's in New York, but if you think about it, it could and should be available in every major city!

This woman will watch your car and move your car if necessary to make way for the street sweeper. All she charges is $50 an hour. And she will do it for up to 90 minutes. The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought this was brilliant!

Side Hustle: A Car Sitter

You watch 4-5 cars a day, you're making good money! In fact, Carla Rea said she could of used the service when she lived in San Francisco! Same situation with the street cleaners.

We even found an article put out by Wrench Logo that gives you tips on finding a "car" sitter. What they should be expected to do. And how beneficial it could be for you and your car!

Hey listen, if you could afford it why not? But as we talked more and more about this, The M&C Morning Show wanted to know what other "side" hustles could be out there.

One woman actually said that she used her beautiful penmanship as a side hustle when she was younger. Addressing envelopes for a business and getting $.25 an envelope.

Another listener suggested that he would love to have a person that would handle all his arguments and/or confrontations. Someone starts something with you at work or at home, call your "arguer"!

Carla even suggested that she might create a side hustle as a "line stander". You know, be that person that stands in line for you so you can do something else and not lose you place.