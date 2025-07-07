Cars: One Third Of Americans Do Still Do This

It's not something we all do, but when it comes to our cars, one third of all Americans are still doing this. What is it? We are giving names to our cars! The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up this morning and got quite the response.

According to Talker Research, from the over 2000 people surveyed, they found that at least one in three have a name for their automobile. The article points out that Gen X and Millennials are the most likely to name their cars.

On the flipside, it's the Boomers that are less likely to name their beast! Which seems kind of odd, but those are the stats. So, with all that said, what are we naming our four wheel friends?

Come to find out that each name has a story. There is always a story or a reason as to why we give our cars a name. We look at the car itself, how it carries itself. Does it look sharp or does it barely make it from point A to point B. We also noticed that the color of the car might have something to do with it's name.

Cars: One Third Still Do This

Come to find out that both Carla Rea and Morty have names for their cars. As listeners texted in and called in, The M&C Morning Show entertained all types of stories about how each of their vehicles got their name.

For example, one guy mentioned the name for his vehicle was called the "Turd Mobile"! You can imagine why, but you just have to be careful how you use the name right? "Hey, I'll pick you up for our date in the Turd Mobile!"