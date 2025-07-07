Amazon Prime: What Is In Your Cart

It's happening and people are stoked...Amazon Prime Days, but what's in your cart? Are you already shopping, do you already have a few things in mind? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know this morning.

Needless to say, Carla Rea and Morty have a head start filling up their Amazon cart with stuff they probably don't need. But, it's at such a great price, how can they pass it up? Just like a lot of people are doing right?

BuzzFeed Shopping actually ran down of list of 31 things you might buy. But in reality, don't actually need...however, they are items that are nice to have. So, it was time to fess up on the morning show. First up, Carla...she admitted buying a phone case as featured in the T.V. series "Emily In Paris".

Amazon Prime: What's In Your Cart?

Morty admitted to shutting down on buying a welding package. He actually thought he would do some welding on his truck! Really? He did think better of it and canceled it!

Now some listeners admitted to those buys that really didn't make sense. But with the great price, how do you pass it up? Like one guy who admitted to buying a huge out door screen, a project for like $100. Didn't tell his wife, thought he would set it up outside and impress the family! Well, Mother Nature didn't cooperate and that was the end of that!

How about life size cardboard cutouts of the entire family? Again, a great idea on paper and the family would love them. Guess what? After the initial surprise, it was over!

And one guy just couldn't pass up a good deal on a fog machine! Let's be honest, how do you even pass this up? Well, you have to hear the story!