What’s Open July 4th In Las Vegas: Grocery, Liquor, Retail, More

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 04: An image of a American flag lights up the 580,000-square-foot Exosphere at Sphere as part of a Fourth of July celebration on the anniversary of the venue’s first illumination on July 04, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It marks the launch of Sphere’s XO Stream feature, an official livestream of content on the Exosphere, and XO Audio, custom audio synced to the visual display both onsite and on the livestream. The 17,600-seat, 366-foot-tall, 516-foot-wide music and entertainment venue is the largest spherical structure on Earth. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)