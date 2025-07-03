ContestsEvents
Vegas Golden Knights Launch First ‘702 Day’ with Community Service and Fan Events

The Vegas Golden Knights launched their first-ever “702 Day” celebration on July 2, honoring the Las Vegas community and its iconic 702 area code with a full day of events, giveaways, and…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 14: Alex Pietrangelo #7 of the Vegas Golden Knights crashes into his goaltender Adin Hill #33 as they defend the net against the Edmonton Oilers in the third period of Game Five of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 14, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Oilers defeated the Golden Knights 1-0 in overtime to win the series four games to one. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights launched their first-ever “702 Day” celebration on July 2, honoring the Las Vegas community and its iconic 702 area code with a full day of events, giveaways, and fan engagement. The day began at 9:45 a.m. PT with Golden Knights employees and Development Camp participants volunteering at Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada. Meals were served on-site, supported by a donation from the VGK Foundation.

Fans later gathered at City National Arena for the final session of the 2025 VGK Development Camp at 2:30 p.m. PT, where they enjoyed free pizza and cookies while watching prospects compete. The arena buzzed with additional attractions, including a DJ, giveaways, a shooting cage, and photo opportunities, as well as raffles to win Golden Knights preseason tickets and a custom gold “702” jersey.

Ticket promotions exclusive to July 2 included a single-game ticket raffle, a luxury suite rental for $7,002, and a full-season membership for Nevada residents that came with a team jersey. Specialty “702 Day” t-shirts were available at The Arsenal for $20, with the store open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT.

Additionally, three unique ticket offers were introduced for the Nevada Day game on October 31, with a purchase deadline of 11:59 p.m. PT on July 2. The celebration also featured exclusive deals from the Henderson Silver Knights and Vegas Knight Hawks. Lee's Family Forum joined in by offering discounted “702 Day” tickets for upcoming performances, including Brit Floyd and Rick Springfield.

Refreshments at the main event included pizza from MacKenzie River and cookies from Bake the Cookie Shoppe. Meanwhile, LosVGK hosted a ball hockey event at Mater Academy East Las Vegas from 3 to 5 p.m. PT, providing an interactive experience for local youth with a Golden Knights flair.

The team's inaugural “702 Day” spotlighted its commitment to community connection and fan appreciation across Southern Nevada.

