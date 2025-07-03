Las Vegas Mental Health Nonprofit Helps 5,000 Residents Get Free Care

Solutions of Change, a nonprofit based in Las Vegas, remains committed to its goal of ensuring affordable access to mental health services. Solutions of Change has offered support to over 5,000 people in the community. Solutions of Change provides no- or low-cost therapy and promotes mental wellness awareness as it collaborates with local schools and community organizations.

As part of its outreach, Solutions of Change will host a Healing to Health workshop on July 18 and 19, focusing on mental health within the faith-based community. Registration for the workshop is available through the organization's website.

"We think that it's important that everybody understands what mental health is, and how to maintain and manage it," said Deputy Executive Director Lakiesha Oliver. She noted that many people face barriers to care and emphasized the group's dedication to creating open, supportive environments.

Executive Director Dinisha Mingo also urges those in need to seek support. Mingo has not only led the organization but also volunteered alongside community members for years. "I've been volunteering for a little over four years now. I help out with any events that they need. Whether that's planning, or setting up, or getting it through the day, I just help and support," Mingo told Channel 13.

Her husband, Myron Mingo, has also been a huge supporter as a volunteer. He is known for being calm and steadfast. Jeff Giles recently recognized his progress from Findlay Automotive Group, who presented him with the $599 Vegas Stronger Champion check as a show of appreciation for his work.

"It makes me feel that we're doing what we're called to do as human beings," Oliver said. "It makes me feel that we understand and appreciate that every one of us is important and that our efforts make people's lives better."