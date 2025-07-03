KKLZ Goes Full SHUFFLE MODE for The Holiday Weekend!

ContestsEvents
Slone Terranella
KKLZ is Going Into SHUFFLE MODE This 4th of July Weekend!

Get ready for a long weekend full of red, white, and tunes! To celebrate America’s birthday, 96.3 KKLZ is cranking up the music and cutting down the talk. That’s right—we’re going into SHUFFLE MODE all 4th of July weekend long!

Starting Thursday evening and rolling straight through Sunday night, we’re light on commercials and heavy on the hits. Whether you’re firing up the grill, chilling poolside, or hitting the road for a summer escape, we’ve got the perfect soundtrack to your holiday.

Expect a totally shuffled playlist packed with your favorite classic hits from the ‘80s, '90s and more—all weekend long. No countdowns, no categories—just wall-to-wall music that keeps the good vibes going.

Celebrate freedom, fun, and fantastic music—KKLZ’s Shuffle Weekend is here!

Happy 4th of July from all of us at 96.3 KKLZ – The Home of the Greatest Hits!

