$100 Million Red Rock Trail Project Gets Underway After 20 Years of Safety Concerns

Construction on the much-anticipated Red Rock Legacy Trail has begun to enhance safety for hikers and bikers across Clark County. The new trail will be about 20 miles long, from Summerlin to the Hualapai Trailhead. The trail will provide a protected, bike- and pedestrian-only path to the winding, bike- and vehicle-shared roads around Red Rock Canyon. The total projected cost is over $100 million, according to Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones.

"This is an opportunity to enjoy Red Rock Canyon with all the safety you need," said Jones, who has championed the trail in response to numerous tragedies, including the deaths of five cyclists in 2020 and Metro Police Officer Don Albietz in 2005.

Save Red Rock, a local advocacy group, played a key role in pushing for the project. Its president, Heather Fisher, was inspired to act after losing a friend in a cycling accident nearly 20 years ago. "The trail is both a tribute and a much-needed safety measure," Fisher said, noting the dangers cyclists face on the existing roads.

Phase one of the trail broke ground on July 1. It will span 1.1 miles, beginning at Sky Vista Drive, crossing over a new bridge, and reaching into the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. "It will cross over the bridge and be that first mile or so of the trail, and continue on from that. We're also starting a separate project related which to the Trailhead parking lot and the signal at Charleston and Sky Vista," Jones said. This initial segment is expected to take up to three years to complete, although the first construction phase is anticipated to be finished within one year.

The whole trail will be built in five phases. Congresswoman Susie Lee, a frequent hiker, has also voiced her support, emphasizing the need for infrastructure that enables safe recreation.