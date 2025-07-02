Smoke Advisory Issued for July 4th Weekend in Clark County Due to Fireworks

Clark County's Division of Air Quality has advised that more smoke is expected from fireworks displays for the Independence Day weekend, July 4 - July 6. The smoke advisory is issued in advance of the expected fireworks, was issued to raise awareness about possible air quality issues and is intended not to stop planned celebrations! The advisory is currently precautionary.

Health officials are urging residents — particularly children, seniors, and individuals with heart or respiratory conditions — to take extra precautions to protect themselves. Exposure to particulate matter in smoke can worsen symptoms for those with asthma, bronchitis, or other pulmonary issues.

“Who doesn't love a good fireworks show?” quipped DAQ forecaster Paul Fransioli. “But folks with breathing issues may want to take precaution if they're near where fireworks are being discharged, increasing particulate matter pollution in the air.”

To minimize exposure, the public is encouraged to stay indoors when smoke is visible, close windows and doors, and avoid strenuous outdoor activity when air quality is poor. Officials also suggest using air purifiers if available and running air conditioning on recirculate mode to prevent outside air from entering the home.

Residents can monitor real-time air quality conditions through the Department of Environment and Sustainability's website and mobile app. These tools enable users to track pollution levels and receive updates, making informed decisions during periods of elevated smoke.