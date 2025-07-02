RTC Warns of July 4th Traffic & Heat; Shares Travel Tips and Transit Options

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is encouraging travelers to be aware of increased traffic delays and extreme heat during and following the Fourth of July weekend. With tourism and temperatures both predicted to rise, residents and visitors should be prepared, plan ahead, and travel during cooler hours to mitigate traffic delays and avoid dangerous extreme heat.

Particularly heavy congestion is expected on I-15 southbound near the Nevada-California state line on Sunday, July 6, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Officials warn drivers to avoid this corridor during those hours, citing historically long delays.

To ease traffic and reduce vehicle use, the RTC encourages the use of public transportation. The Deuce on the Strip, which operates along the Las Vegas Resort Corridor, provides 24/7 service with buses arriving every 10 to 15 minutes. Riders can purchase passes using the rideRTC app or by tapping a debit card, credit card, or mobile wallet on board.

For those arriving or departing via air travel, the RTC offers free parking for up to seven days at both the South Strip Transit Terminal and Centennial Hills Transit Center. These park-and-ride facilities provide easy access to Harry Reid International Airport via transit connections.

In observance of the holiday, RTC buses will operate on a Saturday schedule on Friday, July 4, to better accommodate increased demand.

The RTC advises all travelers to stay informed, stay hydrated, and visit www.rtcsnv.com for real-time updates, route planning, and heat safety tips throughout the holiday period.