Bored Where You Live? These Cities Will Pay You To Move There

Are you tired of where you are living, and maybe just want a change? Maybe you'd do it, if you had some incentive.

Here's some incentive - there are several cities that will pay you to move there. Maybe one of them is right for you.

Cities Will Pay You To Move There

Dorothy, Toto - Topeka, Kansas is offering up to $15,000 to put towards a new home. Newton, Iowa is offering $10,000 cash if you purchase a qualifying home, and Ketchikan, Alaska will give you $2,000, and three months of free internet.

To qualify for these programs all you need to do is work remotely from a state other than the one you choose, be a U.S. citizen, be older than 18, and be able to relocate soon after you are selected.

Would You Move To Any Of These Cities?

These cities will pay you in incentives, and dollars:

1. West Virginia is giving an incentive of $12,000, plus an outdoor recreation package, and a co-working space. But you must live in one of the following communities: New River George, Greenbrier Valley, Morgantown, Eastern Panhandle, or Greater Elkins.

2. Tulsa, Oklahoma will give you $10,000 after you purchase a qualifying home and a three-year membership to a co-working space.

3. Topeka, Kansas is offering $10,000 to be allocated for rent in the first year of your move, or up to $15,000 to put towards buying a new home.

4. Baltimore, Maryland is offering up to $5,000 in down payment and closing cost assistance. But you have to put your chance in a lottery to do it this way.

5. Ketchikan, Alaska is offering $2,000 and three months of free internet.

6. Newton, Iowa is offering $10,000 cash, if you purchase a home worth more than $240,000.