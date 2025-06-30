Vitalant Offering Gifts For Blood Donations This Weekend

A phlebotomist collect vials of blood from an intravenous line from a patient who is donating blood at Vitalant blood donation center in San Francisco, California.

Vitalant blood bank in Las Vegas has announced a blood drive this weekend in partnership with JW Marriott Las Vegas. The drive comes at one of the most vulnerable times of the year for blood banks. As fewer people are typically available to give a blood donation over holidays like the Fourth of July.

Vitalant is a nonprofit organization with representation nationwide. It is also one of the largest independent nonprofit blood services providers in the country. The organization plays a crucial role in providing medical facilities a constant supply of blood for those in need of transfusions.

In addition to collecting blood, Vitalant also offers specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Besides collecting blood, the organization is able to process it. Including separating platelets and plasma for specialized transfusion needs.

Details About Blood Donation Drive This Weekend

The drive will be on Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m at JW Marriott Las Vegas The Resort At Summerlin. Located at 221 N Rampart Blvd in Las Vegas adjacent to Summerlin Parkway. As a special thank you, donors at this drive specifically will receive a meal voucher usable at Market Place Buffet inside Rampart Casino. The voucher gives the holder 50 percent off brunch, lunch, or dinner at the buffet.

There are also other incentives for those who donate at any Vitalant blood drive in the near future. Those who make a blood donation between now and July 8, 2025 will receive a limited-edition t-shirt or tank top when they opt-in to Vitalant’s Donor Rewards program.

Additionally, those who use code SUMMER20-2025-V when scheduling their appointment can be eligible to receive a $20 gift card. To see a schedule of upcoming blood drives in your area, click here and search by your zip code.

To learn more or make an online appointment for blood donation, visit Vitalant.org. Prospective donors can also use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).