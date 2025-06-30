ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Vitalant Offering Gifts For Blood Donations This Weekend

Vitalant blood bank in Las Vegas has announced a blood drive this weekend in partnership with JW Marriott Las Vegas. The drive comes at one of the most vulnerable times…

Wendy Rush
Close up of a man executing a blood collection from a woman wearing a face mask.

A phlebotomist collect vials of blood from an intravenous line from a patient who is donating blood at Vitalant blood donation center in San Francisco, California.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Vitalant blood bank in Las Vegas has announced a blood drive this weekend in partnership with JW Marriott Las Vegas. The drive comes at one of the most vulnerable times of the year for blood banks. As fewer people are typically available to give a blood donation over holidays like the Fourth of July.

Vitalant is a nonprofit organization with representation nationwide. It is also one of the largest independent nonprofit blood services providers in the country. The organization plays a crucial role in providing medical facilities a constant supply of blood for those in need of transfusions.

In addition to collecting blood, Vitalant also offers specialized laboratory services, transfusion medicine expertise and world-renowned research. Besides collecting blood, the organization is able to process it. Including separating platelets and plasma for specialized transfusion needs.

Details About Blood Donation Drive This Weekend

The drive will be on Saturday, July 5 and Sunday, July 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m at JW Marriott Las Vegas The Resort At Summerlin. Located at 221 N Rampart Blvd in Las Vegas adjacent to Summerlin Parkway. As a special thank you, donors at this drive specifically will receive a meal voucher usable at Market Place Buffet inside Rampart Casino. The voucher gives the holder 50 percent off brunch, lunch, or dinner at the buffet.

There are also other incentives for those who donate at any Vitalant blood drive in the near future. Those who make a blood donation between now and July 8, 2025 will receive a limited-edition t-shirt or tank top when they opt-in to Vitalant’s Donor Rewards program.

Additionally, those who use code SUMMER20-2025-V when scheduling their appointment can be eligible to receive a $20 gift card. To see a schedule of upcoming blood drives in your area, click here and search by your zip code.

To learn more or make an online appointment for blood donation, visit Vitalant.org. Prospective donors can also use the Vitalant app or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Want more from this author? Visit her home page.

blood donationJW Marriott Las VegasRampart CasinoVitalant
Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
Related Stories
Las Vegas teenager, Chris Hayes, stands with his Jimmy Award.
Local NewsLas Vegas Student Wins National Theater CompetitionWendy Rush
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 05: A general view of the grand opening of NightSwim at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas)
Local NewsThings To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: July 4-July 6Jennifer Eggleston
Man, hands and listening for therapy, sofa or advice from woman for mental health, psychology or care. Psychiatrist, patient and frustrated in clinic, session or couch for help, anxiety or depression
Local NewsNevada Opens State’s Largest Mental Health Crisis Center in Clark CountyJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect