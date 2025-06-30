ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Those Things We Like, But Don’t Actually Love

It’s a weird topic, but we have all been through it. What are those things you like, but don’t actually love? Whether it’s food, objects, types of movies…what is it…

Mike O'Brian
A display of pies of all kinds that people say they like.

The ideal kitchen or coffee shop photo featuring a wide variety of pie…Meringue, Double Crust Fruit Filled, Boston Cream, Pumpkin, and a wide selection of quiches.

Michael Watz via Getty Images

It's a weird topic, but we have all been through it. What are those things you like, but don't actually love? Whether it's food, objects, types of movies...what is it that those around you think you love, but you really don't?

The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up this morning and everyone had their own story. It all start with a friend of Mike's. He had stuffed salmon at his in-laws one time. When asked how he liked it, he responded, "I love it!"

Now, every time he visits, they buy a bunch of it just for him. And here he was trying to be nice and polite! See what happens, you try and be that person and before you know it, "HE LOVES STUFF SALMON!"

A List Of Things We Like, But Don't Actually Love

I mean think about it, you're getting married, you have to have a wedding right? Every couple has to have a wedding cake at their wedding. Well, no you don't! Not everyone likes wedding cake. In fact, Wedding Wire gives you a few options. See, be different, there's no reason why you can't say, "...you know what not a big fan!"

Going away from food, Carla Rea's mom accepted a bell as a gift. Some person she knew got her a little bell while they were on vacation. Carla's mom never said she liked bells or even bought bells herself. Low and behold, one thing leads to another and she has hundreds of them!

Another great example is that Morty is allergic to chocolate. Yet, every time he would go home and visit, he's aunt would have a chocolate cake ready.

Luckily Morty's mom would eat Morty's piece as not to offend...and when asked, Morty said "I love it, tastes really good!" Over the course of time, they told the aunt that Morty had "developed" an allergy to chocolate. So that took care of that.

But, what did other listeners have to say? Take a couple of minutes, listen to the segment...and enjoy!

Cake BatterChocolateJingle Bells
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
Every U.S. state has something that it simply does best, and that makes the identity of each state special.
Human InterestNevada is the Best in an Interesting SportAnne Erickson
A torn piece of paper with the words "Child Care" in various colors sits on top of a pile of one hundred dollar bills. Concept of high cost of childcare.
Human InterestChildcare Costs In Nevada Creating New Birth Rate CrisisWendy Rush
This Day in Sports History: June 30
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 30
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect