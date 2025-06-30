Those Things We Like, But Don’t Actually Love

It's a weird topic, but we have all been through it. What are those things you like, but don't actually love? Whether it's food, objects, types of movies...what is it that those around you think you love, but you really don't?

The Mike & Carla Morning Show brought this up this morning and everyone had their own story. It all start with a friend of Mike's. He had stuffed salmon at his in-laws one time. When asked how he liked it, he responded, "I love it!"

Now, every time he visits, they buy a bunch of it just for him. And here he was trying to be nice and polite! See what happens, you try and be that person and before you know it, "HE LOVES STUFF SALMON!"

A List Of Things We Like, But Don't Actually Love

I mean think about it, you're getting married, you have to have a wedding right? Every couple has to have a wedding cake at their wedding. Well, no you don't! Not everyone likes wedding cake. In fact, Wedding Wire gives you a few options. See, be different, there's no reason why you can't say, "...you know what not a big fan!"

Going away from food, Carla Rea's mom accepted a bell as a gift. Some person she knew got her a little bell while they were on vacation. Carla's mom never said she liked bells or even bought bells herself. Low and behold, one thing leads to another and she has hundreds of them!

Another great example is that Morty is allergic to chocolate. Yet, every time he would go home and visit, he's aunt would have a chocolate cake ready.

Luckily Morty's mom would eat Morty's piece as not to offend...and when asked, Morty said "I love it, tastes really good!" Over the course of time, they told the aunt that Morty had "developed" an allergy to chocolate. So that took care of that.