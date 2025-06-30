Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: July 4-July 6

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 05: A general view of the grand opening of NightSwim at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Las Vegas offers a packed Fourth of July weekend, from electrifying concerts and upscale pool parties to glow-in-the-dark paddling and classic fireworks shows. The Fireworks Paddle at Lake Las Vegas, Marshmello at Encore Beach Club, and The Weeknd's stadium tour promise unforgettable holiday experiences, while long-standing traditions such as the Summerlin Patriotic Parade and Caesars Palace fireworks round out the celebration.

Fireworks Paddle at Lake Las Vegas

What: A unique viewing of the Fourth of July fireworks from the water

A unique viewing of the Fourth of July fireworks from the water When: Friday, July 4, 2025, at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, July 4, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. Where: Check-in at the Main Office, 15 Costa Di Lago, Henderson

Check-in at the Main Office, 15 Costa Di Lago, Henderson Cost: $59 to $799

Experience the Fireworks Paddle at Lake Las Vegas — a 2.5-hour glow-filled adventure on the water featuring live music, a fireworks show, raffles, and more. Your booking includes watercraft rental, glow supplies, instruction, and a life jacket. After reserving online, you'll receive a confirmation email with key event details. Life jackets are required after dark, and age restrictions apply. No dogs, coolers, or swimming are allowed after sunset. Paddleboards, kayaks, and electric boats are available — don't miss this unforgettable celebration under the fireworks.

Marshmello at Encore Beach Club

What: Electronic dance music concert and pool party with DJ Marshmello

Electronic dance music concert and pool party with DJ Marshmello When: Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 11 a.m.

Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 11 a.m. Where: Encore Beach Club, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Encore Beach Club, 3131 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $50

The Marshmello at Encore Beach Club event offers the ultimate Vegas poolside experience. Encore Beach Club boasts 28 luxurious cabanas — each equipped with a refrigerator, flat-screen TV, and plush daybed — and eight exclusive bungalows featuring private bathrooms, infinity dipping pools, cooling systems, and breathtaking Strip views. Nestled around tiered, temperature-controlled pools and shaded by towering palms, the venue delivers a high-energy EDM atmosphere with booming audio and Vegas-style amenities.

The Weeknd: "After Hours Til Dawn" 2025 Tour

What: Live concert with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti

Live concert with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti When: Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $82

The Weeknd's "After Hours Til Dawn" tour is an all-new stadium show supporting his complete album trilogy — "After Hours," "Dawn FM," and the newly released "Hurry Up Tomorrow" — with chart-topping hits and spectacular production. The tour features Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti and legendary producer and performer Mike Dean as special guests. Opening this spring across North America, it delivers an electrifying concert experience combining theatrical visuals, deep catalog cuts, and fresh tracks, making it a must-see for fans of The Weeknd's evolving artistry. Please note that the July 4th date has been canceled. Anyone with July 4th tickets will be refunded via Ticketmaster within 14 - 21 days.

Other Events

Las Vegas is set to sparkle this Independence Day with a full lineup of patriotic celebrations across the valley. From lively parades to rooftop fireworks and festive poolside parties, there's something for everyone to enjoy: