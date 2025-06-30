Las Vegas Guard Mitchell Back in WNBA After Nearly Fatal Sepsis Scare

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 08: Tiffany Mitchell #3 of the Las Vegas Aces is filmed by Digital Edge Media Group and 3 Point Productions for an in-arena player intro video for the upcoming season’s home games during the team’s media day at Vu Studios on May 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Tiffany Mitchell, a guard for the Las Vegas Aces, is sharing her remarkable recovery from a life-threatening ordeal with sepsis that began during the 2024 WNBA All-Star break. What was supposed to be a quick procedure turned into a serious set of complications that led to sepsis, and ultimately the need for multiple surgeries and blood transfusions. Because of the complications, she would end up missing the rest of the 2024 season with the Connecticut Sun.

In a recent interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Mitchell shared that the experience has deeply reshaped her outlook on both life and basketball. Now battling the lingering effects of post-sepsis syndrome — including persistent fatigue and diminished energy — she is learning to manage her new physical limitations while still giving her all on the court.

“Each day is different for me. Sometimes you fatigue faster, you have low energy. So, I have to do things differently now to prepare myself to deal with that. So I'd say, every time I'm on the court, I try to give 100 percent. I have to give myself grace to just be able to give what I'm able to give and go from there,” Mitchell said.

Despite these challenges, Mitchell is still a huge contributor to the Aces. She has already made two starts, while filling in for A'ja Wilson, searching for a winning formula, one coming with a season-high 10 points. She has demonstrated versatility in her game, as she has successfully transitioned through different roles and positions, and still manages to defend players taller than herself.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon and Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White have both praised Mitchell's resilience and mental toughness. White, who coached Mitchell during her time with the Fever, said she has long admired her strength and perseverance.

Mitchell's return to the court against her former team, the Connecticut Sun, was particularly emotional. She expressed gratitude for the continued support of former teammates and staff during her recovery.