Childcare Costs In Nevada Creating New Birth Rate Crisis

Wendy Rush
The cost of childcare in the country is negatively impacting the national birth rate. And Nevada is one of the worst culprits.

A new study has come out that suggests the cost of childcare in Nevada is causing a decline in the state's birthrate. If you're a parent in the Silver State, you're probably not surprised by this news. And if you've thought our costs seem to be higher than they should be, you're also not wrong.

The study, conducted by the New Jersey Real Estate Network, placed Nevada third in the nation where childcare costs take up the largest portion of a family's income. According to the results, Nevada parents are spending 29.25% of their median income on childcare services. And with a median income of $44,810 in the state, that's an average of $13,106 per year. 

Childcare Costs Leading To Historic Low General Fertility Rate in U.S.

The study done by the New Jersey Real Estate Network comes after a historic low was reported in 2023 for the nation's general fertility rate. Experts are focusing on Gen Z Americans who, reportedly, are more likely to delay having kids than millennials. A major reason behind that choice is reported to be current economic conditions, with childcare costs being a major factor.

The study used the National Database of Childcare Prices and the Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2023 to analyze data. The results were used to determine which states have the most and least affordable childcare relative to median income. There were only two states that ranked higher than Nevada in the study. Including New York, with 30.12% of median incomes going towards childcare. And Massachusetts, with 30.29%. 

Nevada's costs are also causing congestion at the more affordable care facilities. Especially during the summer months when parents are paying for more of it. Many facilities in Clark County that are city-funded are booked for the entire summer. And those that are on a week-to-week basis have seen parents fighting for limited spots to ensure their child has a safe place to go during business hours.

The most affordable state for childcare, according to the study, was Mississippi. With just 12.36% of median incomes going towards those costs. Followed by Kansas, South Dakota, and Kentucky. With 16.03%, 16.29% and 16.95% of median incomes going towards childcare, respectively.

Wendy Rush
