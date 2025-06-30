Breaking Barriers: How ACS Foundation Expands College Access In Nevada

In Nevada, where many students face steep challenges navigating the college admissions process, the Academic Coaching Services (ACS) Foundation is creating life-changing opportunities. This local nonprofit is dedicated to helping high-achieving, income-qualified students gain admission to selective colleges and honors programs across the country.

At the heart of the ACS Foundation is a mission to close the opportunity gap—especially for first-generation and low- to middle-income students who may lack access to academic enrichment and personalized college coaching. From test prep and tutoring to support with college and scholarship essays, ACS equips students with the tools they need to succeed before senior year begins.

In a recent interview, ACS Executive Director Clarence Coakley and program alum-turned-entrepreneur Sam Kiki highlighted the importance of starting early. Their message was clear: Preparation starts now. Too many students wait until senior year to pursue scholarships or college applications, and by then, it’s often too late to compete at the highest level.

Their discussion served as a powerful reminder: With early support and the right guidance, Nevada students can compete and thrive on a national level.