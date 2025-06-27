Woman cannot believe her own eyes the sum on her energy bill looking shocked at the thermostat on the wall next to her.

Needless to say it is hot here in Las Vegas, but back east, it's even worse. But getting through the next few months, what is your thermostat set at during the summer.

The other day, The Mike & Carla Morning Show let every one know that we are actually in a "heat dome" right now. And right now it is pretty brutal throughout the country. Sure, we know how hot it gets here in Las Vegas, but in the Midwest and back east...it's even worse.

What Is Your Thermostat Set On For The Summer?

Most will say that the best setting during this time in the house, according to Martha Stewart, is 70 degrees. Of course, if you'd like to save a few bucks on the power bill, you could push that up to 78. Keep in mind, that will only save you about 3% on your bill.

It all depends on what you are comfortable with. One listener said that he's wife had it set at 85 degrees...we're like WHAT? On the other hand, Carla Rea noted that she didn't have AC growing up in Reno. Mike O'Brian talked about the time they finally got central air.

As kids, if your house wasn't warm enough, usually your parents would say "...put in a sweater!"

Heck, none of us could even remember what the thermostat was on growing up. We weren't allowed to touch it, much less look at it!

Different strokes for different folks. We remember the very likable Tom Hawley from Channel 3. He actually worked at KKLZ for a time doing traffic. He would actually make a contest of how long he could hold up before flipping the AC on.