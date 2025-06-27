ContestsEvents
What Is Your Thermostat Set At During The Summer?

Mike O'Brian
Needless to say it is hot here in Las Vegas, but back east, it's even worse. But getting through the next few months, what is your thermostat set at during the summer.

The other day, The Mike & Carla Morning Show let every one know that we are actually in a "heat dome" right now. And right now it is pretty brutal throughout the country. Sure, we know how hot it gets here in Las Vegas, but in the Midwest and back east...it's even worse.

What Is Your Thermostat Set On For The Summer?

Most will say that the best setting during this time in the house, according to Martha Stewart, is 70 degrees. Of course, if you'd like to save a few bucks on the power bill, you could push that up to 78. Keep in mind, that will only save you about 3% on your bill.

It all depends on what you are comfortable with. One listener said that he's wife had it set at 85 degrees...we're like WHAT? On the other hand, Carla Rea noted that she didn't have AC growing up in Reno. Mike O'Brian talked about the time they finally got central air.

As kids, if your house wasn't warm enough, usually your parents would say "...put in a sweater!"

Heck, none of us could even remember what the thermostat was on growing up. We weren't allowed to touch it, much less look at it!

Different strokes for different folks. We remember the very likable Tom Hawley from Channel 3. He actually worked at KKLZ for a time doing traffic. He would actually make a contest of how long he could hold up before flipping the AC on.

Just remember, stay cool during the next couple of months. Drink plenty of water and if you don't have to be outside, stay chill indoors!

Mike O'Brian
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
