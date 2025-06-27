Vegas Animal Shelter Packed to the Brim with 555 Dogs, Drops Adoption Fees

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas is urgently calling on the public for support as it grapples with an overcrowding crisis. Currently, the shelter is housing more than 555 dogs — far beyond its intended capacity — with images posted to social media showing dogs housed in pop-up crates in hallways due to space limitations. The shelter recently took in more than 950 animals in just 11 days, with 517 dogs still in need of immediate placement through adoption or fostering.

To ease overcrowding, the Animal Foundation is hosting a fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 21, for all adult dogs and cats. Backed by an anonymous donor, each adopted pet will also receive a free collar and custom ID tag. The goal is to find homes for at least 50 pets during the event.

The situation is critical, and the shelter is urging the community to help prevent further strain on resources and avoid unnecessary outcomes.

The animal shelter, which was able to avoid euthanizing any animals for adoption in May 2025, is continuing that effort. However, with the Fourth of July approaching — a period of the year when the intake of strays typically rises — they feel the pressure.

For those unable to adopt, the Animal Foundation encourages residents to consider fostering, especially medium- to large-sized dogs, for a minimum of two weeks. Temporary placements ease the burden on staff and make room for incoming animals during the busy summer season.