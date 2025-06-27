ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Vegas Animal Shelter Packed to the Brim with 555 Dogs, Drops Adoption Fees

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas is urgently calling on the public for support as it grapples with an overcrowding crisis. Currently, the shelter is housing more than 555 dogs — far…

Jennifer Eggleston
Small breed terriers and chihuahuas barking and begging to be let out of kennel
Royalty Free via Getty Images

The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas is urgently calling on the public for support as it grapples with an overcrowding crisis. Currently, the shelter is housing more than 555 dogs — far beyond its intended capacity — with images posted to social media showing dogs housed in pop-up crates in hallways due to space limitations. The shelter recently took in more than 950 animals in just 11 days, with 517 dogs still in need of immediate placement through adoption or fostering.

To ease overcrowding, the Animal Foundation is hosting a fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 21, for all adult dogs and cats. Backed by an anonymous donor, each adopted pet will also receive a free collar and custom ID tag. The goal is to find homes for at least 50 pets during the event.

The situation is critical, and the shelter is urging the community to help prevent further strain on resources and avoid unnecessary outcomes.

The animal shelter, which was able to avoid euthanizing any animals for adoption in May 2025, is continuing that effort. However, with the Fourth of July approaching — a period of the year when the intake of strays typically rises — they feel the pressure.

For those unable to adopt, the Animal Foundation encourages residents to consider fostering, especially medium- to large-sized dogs, for a minimum of two weeks. Temporary placements ease the burden on staff and make room for incoming animals during the busy summer season.

For more information about the adoption event, fostering opportunities, and how to help, please visit animalfoundation.com.

Animal ShelterAnimal WelfarePets
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Man, hands and listening for therapy, sofa or advice from woman for mental health, psychology or care. Psychiatrist, patient and frustrated in clinic, session or couch for help, anxiety or depression
Local NewsNevada Opens State’s Largest Mental Health Crisis Center in Clark CountyJennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 29: A Jet Blue Airlines plane taxis at Los Angeles International Airport on May 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. United Airlines announced plans to return service to New York's JFK Airport through a partnership with Jet Blue Airlines. The partnership, called Blue Sky, will enable the airlines to sell seats on each other’s websites and will allow loyalty customers with both airlines to earn frequent-flyer miles. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Local NewsJetBlue Launches Luxury Flights Between Las Vegas and Orlando This FallJennifer Eggleston
Basketball on basketball court, elevated view
Local News10-Year-Old Baseball Player Overcomes Cancer After 20 Surgeries, MLB Star Smashes Two Home Runs to CelebrateJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect