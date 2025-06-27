Nevada Opens State’s Largest Mental Health Crisis Center in Clark County

Clark County officials marked a major milestone in Nevada's mental health care system with the grand opening of a new 17,000-square-foot crisis stabilization center in the northeast valley on June 25. Developed in partnership with the University Medical Center (UMC), the center is the largest of its kind in the state. It is designed to provide immediate support for adults experiencing behavioral health crises.

“This facility will significantly reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, freeing up hospital resources for medical emergencies while ensuring people get specialized mental health care,” said Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy at Tuesday's grand opening.

The new facility features 35 chairs for outpatient care and offers mental health stabilization, medical screenings, and case management for up to a year. Services are available to adults 18 and older regardless of insurance status, providing a crucial alternative to jails and ERs, which are increasingly overwhelmed by mental health emergencies. UMC alone reported approximately 2,500 mental health-related emergency visits in the first half of 2025.

“Our goal is less than 24 hours, and most patients will be well under that,” McCurdy added. “That's the goal, to be able to help stabilize immediately, deal with a medical screening, but also a mental health screening, and then figure out the resources available to that patient in a very rapid manner to be able to stabilize that crisis as quickly as possible.”

The center includes group therapy rooms, private meeting offices, and safety-focused design features to support stabilization. Funding included $11.3 million from the state for construction and furnishing, with additional support through county resources and insurance reimbursement. A 988 mental health crisis hotline is set to launch next month, rounding out the comprehensive approach to crisis response.