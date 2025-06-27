JetBlue Launches Luxury Flights Between Las Vegas and Orlando This Fall

JetBlue is expanding its premium Mint business class service to include new nonstop routes between Las Vegas and both Orlando and Newark, beginning this winter. The airline announced it will introduce Mint service on flights between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) starting Oct. 30, 2025, marking the first time Mint will be offered in the Orlando market.

“Orlando has always been an important city to JetBlue, and we're excited to debut Mint service in this market with flights to Las Vegas,” said Dave Jehn, JetBlue's vice president, network planning and airline partnerships. “As we celebrate 25 years in Orlando, this marks an exciting new chapter for us and our Central Florida customers, who can now enjoy lie-flat seats, curated restaurant-style dining, and premium benefits on a new leisure route, just in time for the winter travel season.”

The Las Vegas–Orlando route will operate twice daily through Mar. 28, 2026, with one flight continuing year-round. Mint fares for this route start at $599 one-way, while core service seats begin at $109. Mint service includes lie-flat seating, a 17-inch entertainment screen, restaurant-style meals, high-speed Wi-Fi, laptop storage, wellness kits, and an open bar. Passengers also benefit from dedicated check-in and priority boarding.

Additionally, JetBlue will launch twice-daily Mint flights between Las Vegas and Newark Liberty International Airport from Jan. 5 to Jun. 10, 2026. These service enhancements are part of JetBlue's broader strategy to realign its network by focusing on high-demand leisure and premium routes, coinciding with the company's withdrawal from Miami International Airport.