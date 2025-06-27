Florida Deputy Arrested For Stealing During Traffic Stop He Made

NEW WESTMINSTER, CANADA – JANUARY 22: Sheriffs guard the entrance to the British Columbia Supreme Courthouse as accused serial killer Robert Pickton arrives for the first day of his murder trial January 22, 2007 in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada. Pickton, a 57-year-old pig farmer, is facing six counts of first degree murder for the alleged slaying of women from Vancouver’s downtown eastside neighborhood. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

A Florida deputy arrested for trying to steal some cash during one of his traffic stops.

How Much You Got In Here?

When you're pulled over, you never know how it will turn out. Sometimes you get a law enforcement officer who is really nice and will explain why they pulled you over. They may even let you off with a warning. You may also experience an officer who is not nice and that's when things will go wrong. That is exactly what happened to this Florida man.

28-year-old Justin Register, a Florida deputy in the Polk County, resigned from his position on Wednesday. Why? He was caught stealing money during one of his recent traffic stops.

He pulled over a guy for not having a valid drivers license on him. What was weird about this whole situation, the driver had his wallet and phone taken from him by the officer Register. Register then took them to his patrol car.

Two more police officers showed up to the traffic stop and saw Register going to the cars trunk more than once. He eventually returned to the man's car that he pulled over and returned his items. It was then that the driver noticed he was missing $300 from his wallet.

Arrested For Stealing

When the driver said he was missing his money, all the officers started to look for it. That was when Register walked over to his trunk and opened his rifle bag. He pulled out some cash from it and said, "Oh, here it is!"

According to Fox 35 Orland, the other cops who arrived at the scene later realized that it was a little odd that Officer Register had it on him. The other officers then reported it to their supervisor.