Fear Dome Returns to Las Vegas Strip With Four New Haunted Houses

Fear is returning to Las Vegas in a bold new form with the launch of Fear Dome, a brand-new haunted attraction opening at the Adventuredome inside Circus Circus on September 26. Created by South of Heaven Productions, Fear Dome is set to run select nights through October, including September 26-27, October 3-4, 9-12, 16-17, and 29-31.

"This isn't a revival; it's a full-scale reinvention. We grew up in Las Vegas. It was important for us to bring back an iconic attraction at the iconic property, Circus Circus," said South of Heaven Productions.

The attraction promises a fresh take on horror entertainment, replacing the beloved Fright Dome, which ran for 15 years before its closure in 2018. Unlike its predecessor, Fear Dome is designed by a new team aiming to push boundaries.

"Led by an entirely new team of visionary creatives, every element has been meticulously crafted from the ground up. From the immersive haunted environments and cinematic storylines to high-quality effects and spine-chilling thrills, Las Vegas locals and tourists alike won't want to miss this memorable experience," they continued.

Fear Dome will feature four elaborately themed haunted houses: Deep Containment, Hillbilly Hollow – No Way Out, The Birth of Glass Eyes, and Cotton Candy Carnage. Guests will also encounter scare zones, live actors, and a signature dark coaster experience inside the Adventuredome.

In addition to the haunts, the experience will also include themed merchandise, food and drink options, and surprise guest appearances during the run. The opportunity will be customized for thrill-seekers and Halloween enthusiasts wanting something new and completely immersive in horror entertainment in Las Vegas.