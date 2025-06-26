It was a couple of weeks ago that the latest trend is putting jalapenos in your white wine. Well, now there is a guy advising you why putting jalapenos in wine is dangerous! When the news broke, The Mike & Carla Morning Show thought it was that important to let you know!

When we first brought this up, it was a new summertime trend just to spice things up. People were saying that it gave the wine just the right kick. Of course Mike O'Brian yielded to Carla Rea who is the actually wine drinker on the show.

Jalapenos In Wine Can Be Dangerous

However, just our luck, she is NOT a fan of white wine. But she did say it did sound good and might be willing to try it. According to Today, they actually put out an article on this very topic. Saying that this is the drink of the summer!

The article did mention that most samples were using a "single slice of pickled jalapeño". Hey, whatever works right. Although the article does acknowledge some wine snobs might turn up their noses to the idea. But, it's hot, you're by the pool, you're craving a glass...why not?

Well, we will tell you. There seems to be one critic that says doing this might be a bit dangerous! And why? Well, one reason is that you might just like it too much! And that's where the problem begins! One glass, two glasses and before you know it, you're headed to back to the store!

We think we all can agree, everything in moderation! And if you're going to try it, make sure you're inside where it is cool! Don't need to be outside in 110 degree weather downing a few glasses of wine.