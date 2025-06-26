ContestsEvents
What Is It You Do To Feel Fancy?

Mike O'Brian
A fancy cocktail on the bar.

tasty alcoholic old fashioned cocktail with orange slice, cherry, and lemon peel garnish shot with selective focus.

 rez-art via Getty Images

It's not a word that many people use anymore, but what is it you do to make yourself feel "fancy"? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know the other morning. All this because one listener had mentioned that they use a spoon to help twirl their pasta because he was "fancy" Italian!

Now keep in mind that Carla Rea is Italian and it's well documented that she does not approve of this method. However, she did find it amusing that, from one Italian to another, using the word fancy was quite humorous.

What Is It You Do To Make Yourself Feel Fancy?

Turns out BuzzFeed has a whole list of things you can buy to make you feel special. And the good news, the items are not that expensive!

So, with all that said, The M&C Morning Show wanted to know what you did to make yourself feel fancy! Right off the bat, a couple of listeners agreed that putting a lemon in your water glass at a restaurant did the trick. In fact, Morty thought the same thing as a kid after seeing adults do it.

One woman said that if she was having a cocktail at home with her husband, she will add an umbrella to the drink! Very FANCY! Using the good plates and silverware also came up a couple of times. Morty admitted that he is normally a "paper plate" guy at home. But to fancy things up, he will break out a regular plate and China to make dinner a bit special!

Another listener noted that to feel special, he would wear his grandfather's pocket watch. Didn't matter that it didn't work, just the look alone was cool, especially when wearing a suit.

It was all done in good fun, but noted, there are things people do every once in a while. We all do it...what is it for you? It might be something you do at home, when you're out. Listen to the segment from a couple of days ago. Maybe something might come to mind...and enjoy!

