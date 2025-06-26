Taste Testing: What Sauces Taste The Best?

Keep in mind that each person has their own preference. But the other morning, it was all about taste testing and what sauces tasted the best! The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about this a couple of weeks ago. But now it was time to put it to the test.

Through an article from Talker Research, we found out that the average person has about 8 different sauces in their fridge. And with that, most people have that odd combination of food and sauce that they like. For example, the number one food we like to dip are French fries.

What Sauces Are You Dipping Food Into?

What we dip the fries into is another matter. Oh sure, ketchup or even mustard...but what about Tatar sauce. Well, that was the first test for Mike O'Brian and Carla Rea. And being that Morty loves to dip, he was more than up for the challenge.

Keep in mind that Mike, dips nothing into nothing! He orders his cheeseburgers plain, his hot dogs plain...everything is plain. So, this was a big step for him. After all was said and done, the trio decided it wasn't as bad as they all thought it would be. However, rest assured that Mike would not be ordering Tater sauce for his fries...but he did try it.

The other taste test that came up was Ranch dressing on Ramon noodles! That's where Mike drew the line...after that it was up to Carla and Morty to take the test and decide.

Heat up the noodles and pour on the Ranch dressing. Both Carla and Morty were ready for the challenge. After the initial bite, Morty seemed to enjoy it much more...Carla didn't think it was bad, but nothing to write home about.